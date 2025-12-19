Create Account
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 19/12/2025

December 19, 2025
December 19, 2025
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) setting out its roadmap for the Mortgage Rule Review was among the most read this week.

Key updates in the Mortgage Rule Review include consulting on loan-to-income (LTI) limits, responsible lending rules and affordability for retirement interest-only (RIO) mortgages in the first six months of 2026.

Other stories that piqued our readers’ interest included Monzo agreeing to acquire Habito, the latest Diversity and Inclusivity Finance Forum (DIFF) podcast on festive traditions and figures on house prices and inflation.

 

DIFF podcast: Family, food and appreciation – how different people spend the festive period

Sponsored

Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 5 – Feeling enthusiastic about next year’s run-of-the-mill market

Sponsored by Aldermore

FCA lays out Mortgage Rule Review roadmap with FTBs and under-served borrowers a priority

All you need to know about the FCA Mortgage Rule Review roadmap

Chetwood Bank brings on Gee to head up mortgage division

Monzo to acquire mortgage brokerage Habito

Mortgage applications jump 11.6% YOY in November and mortgage rates fall, Stonebridge says

Inflation drops to 3.2% in November

Brokers split on customer outreach strategy post-affordability changes – poll results

UK house prices stall at £270k in October – ONS

Govt launches consultation on National Planning Policy Framework and unveils measures

