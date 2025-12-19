Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 19/12/2025

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) setting out its roadmap for the Mortgage Rule Review was among the most read this week.

Key updates in the Mortgage Rule Review include consulting on loan-to-income (LTI) limits, responsible lending rules and affordability for retirement interest-only (RIO) mortgages in the first six months of 2026.

Other stories that piqued our readers’ interest included Monzo agreeing to acquire Habito, the latest Diversity and Inclusivity Finance Forum (DIFF) podcast on festive traditions and figures on house prices and inflation.