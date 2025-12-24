Season’s greetings and a happy new year!

The team at Mortgage Solutions, Specialist Lending Solutions and AE3 Media would like to wish all our readers a restful festive break and a happy new year.

It has been a bumper year for the mortgage market, with affordability improvements, stress test and loan-to-income (LTI) changes, updated regulation, falls in mortgage pricing and the base rate, along with 1.8 million borrowers refinancing this year.

There has also been key legislation passed, with the Renters’ Rights Bill and Planning and Infrastructure Bill becoming law and the introduction of the updated Mortgage Guarantee Scheme.

As a business, we have hosted over 50 events up and down the country, from masterclasses to industry awards.

Our editorial team was nominated for the Headlinemoney Awards, having delivered over 35 exclusives on a wide range of topics.

Danielle Moore, operations director at AE3 Media, said: “The Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions team would like to thank you all for reading and watching our articles and videos, attending events and contributing your thoughts and stories from life in the UK mortgage market this year.

Sponsored Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 5 – Feeling enthusiastic about next year’s run-of-the-mill market Sponsored by Aldermore

“We hope everyone has a restful festive break and that 2026 brings good things to you all. We have a lot planned for the coming year from an events and editorial perspective and can’t wait to share them with you.”

Here is a round-up of our most read news stories, analyses, interviews and blogs along with the year in pictures. See you in the new year when we return on 5 January.