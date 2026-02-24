Yorkshire BS teams up with Plain Numbers

Yorkshire Building Society has partnered with Plain Numbers to improve how it explains financial information.

Plain Numbers aims to help companies communicate numbers clearly and effectively and is recognised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for assisting firms in meeting Consumer Duty requirements.

By working with it, Yorkshire Building Society will improve the clarity of its customer communications and ensure information is accessible, easy to follow and supportive for every customer.

In the next three years, colleagues across key communication teams will be trained at Plain Numbers practitioners. Their learnings will be shared within the company and applied to customer-facing materials.

Research from Plain Numbers shows that nearly half of working-age adults in the UK have numeracy skills at a primary school level, with one in five feeling anxious about dealing with numbers.

Simon Watson, chief customer officer at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “The language of money can be confusing, and when information is not clear, it gets in the way of good decisions. Our partnership with Plain Numbers is about helping fix that. It helps us explain things simply, support people who find numbers harder, and give every customer the confidence to make the right choices.”

Sponsored The changing role of the Bank of Mum and Dad Sponsored by Aldermore

Ben Perkins, director of partnerships and services at Plain Numbers, said: “Yorkshire Building Society have recognised that good outcomes start with good understanding. We’re excited to support them in making their communications work harder for every customer, especially those who find numbers difficult or anxiety-inducing. This partnership shows real leadership in putting customer understanding at the heart of how financial services are delivered.”