Affordability cited as a main consideration for protection clients and advisers

Affordability is the top priority for advisers and clients choosing health, income and protection policy, an insurer has found.

A survey conducted by The Exeter questioning what mattered most to clients and advisers found that when it came to income protection, 52% of advisers said this was the most important factor for clients, up from 31% of respondents saying so in 2024.

This was closely followed by product quality, including valued-added services, which was important to 49% of respondents, then customer service experience at 41%.

Some 36% of advisers working with income protection providers believe product quality is the most important aspect, up from 26% the year before. A third said competitive pricing was key, while 30% said brand reputation was important.

When it comes to health insurance, product quality was the main consideration, including access to value-added services such as remote GP consultations. This was important to 49% of respondents, up from 43% before. Affordability was also a main consideration, cited by 44% of respondents, compared to 31% the year before.

When partnering with insurers, 43% of advisers said product quality was a top aspect, followed by 34% saying competitive pricing and 28% saying brand reputation.

Product quality was the top driver for clients when choosing life insurance, cited by 49% of advisers. This was closely followed by affordability at 46%, rising from 31% the year before.

Some 39% of advisers said the customer service experience was a key consideration.

For the advisers partnering with providers, 35% sought product quality, while 32% were focused on competitive pricing and 29% regarded multi-product availability.

Jamie Page, head of protection distribution at The Exeter, said: “What this research really shows is how closely aligned advisers and clients are on what matters most right now. Affordability is clearly front of mind, but it’s not just about price, people want products that genuinely add value.

“That’s where quality and value-added services come in. Easy access to medical expertise, whether that’s through remote GP services or ongoing health support, is becoming an expected part of protection rather than a ‘nice to have’. Our HealthWise app is a good example of how we’re trying to make that support available when members need it most.”

Page added: “We’re also seeing a growing focus on brand performance among advisers. Reputation and trust are becoming increasingly influential in their recommendations, which means insurers need to be aware of how they show up in the market. Delivering consistent value, service reliability and a strong experience is essential for maintaining that confidence.”