Pepper Money relaunches broker wellbeing retreats for 2026

Pepper Money has confirmed the return of its broker wellbeing retreats for 2026, with two events slated for this year in Manchester and London.

The broker wellbeing retreats will take place on 21 April in Manchester and 3 June in London.

The event series is entering its third year and has been officially recognised by the Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter (MIMHC).

Charter representatives Eloise Hall of E.surv and Gemma Bennett of The Mortgage Mum will join the retreats, with MIMHC co-founder Jason Berry also contributing to the programme.

The retreats will focus on “actionable strategies brokers can implement immediately”, with sessions on guided breathwork, practical techniques to improve sleep and resilience and open discussions around workload, boundaries and stress management.

The events aim to “support early identification of burnout risks, encourage preventative strategies and help embed a culture where wellbeing is recognised as integral to long-term professional success”.

Paul Adams (pictured), sales director at Pepper Money, said: “Retreat has always been about turning our commitment to broker wellbeing into practical action. The data from the 2025 MIMHC survey shows progress, but it also reminds us that long hours, inconsistent rest, and economic pressures remain a reality for many brokers.

“With 22% of brokers rating their mental wellbeing as poor or concerning, targeted and sustained support for the industry remains essential. We can’t afford to take our eye of the ball – continued focus, awareness and meaningful action around mental health remains critical.

“We believe supporting brokers goes beyond products and service levels. It means recognising the human impact of operating in a fast-paced, highly regulated market. The charter’s recognition of retreat reflects how the initiative has evolved and matured. It is about creating the right environment for honest conversations and long-term change.”

Jason Berry, co-founder of the MIMHC, said: “Pepper Money have been outstanding supporters of mental health and wellbeing in recent times, and their retreat series is a powerful example of what modern broker engagement should look like. By creating space for meaningful conversations around sleep, mindset and personal development, informed by the insights from our 2025 MIMHC survey, they are demonstrating real leadership.

“This isn’t just another industry event; it’s a thoughtful investment in the wellbeing and performance of brokers. I’m incredibly proud to be strengthening our collaboration as we move into 2026 and to see Pepper Money continuing to lead the way with a human, progressive approach to supporting our sector.”