TML launches specialist new-build proposition

  • 19/12/2019
The Mortgage Lender has unveiled a new-build proposition with a free valuation and enhanced support for specialist new-build brokers.

 

Products are available up to 85 per cent loan to value with a five per cent builder incentive or deposit also accepted, across all seven of its lending categories. 

Rates start at 2.45 per cent for a two-year fixed rate at 70 per cent loan to value.  

The existing Help to Buy range has also been enhanced with 80 per cent loan to value Help to Buy Scotland products added. In this range, rates start at 3.20 per cent for a two-year fixed rate. 

Steve Griffiths, sales director at The Mortgage Lender, said: “We recognise that new build is different to the rest of the market and we know specialist new-build brokers need a bespoke proposition that is suitable for their clients.” 

TML also instructs the free valuation after the initial underwriting process in order to speed up the offer, it said.

Stacey Wood, PMS national new-build and surveying relationship manager, added: “It’s fantastic to see The Mortgage Lender enhancing their new-build proposition alongside launching a dedicated new-build support service, which is something that many of our members will find extremely useful.”  

This year it launched Help to Buy residential mortgages and its first buy to let remortgage product. It also completed its first UK mortgage-backed securitisation of residential assets for £238.5m. 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

