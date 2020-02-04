You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Octopus Real Estate funds Birmingham student scheme

by:
  • 04/02/2020
  • 0
Octopus Real Estate funds Birmingham student scheme
Octopus Real Estate has given the green light to a £26m development finance facility to deliver a 398-bed student accommodation scheme in central Birmingham.

 

The finance agreement is the second to be completed in several months between Octopus Real Estate and property developer Bricks Capital. It follows a £21m agreement to deliver a 315-bed student scheme in Glasgow in October.

The loan highlights Octopus Real Estate’s continued focus on the student accommodation market, having funded more than £175m deals in the sector within the last year.

Bricks Capital currently has five student accommodation developments under construction, and already has a presence in Newcastle, operating under its True Student brand.

Gavin Eustace, head of development at Octopus Real Estate, said: “We’re always on the lookout for opportunities in this sector, and this latest deal with Bricks is another quality student development that will help support students in their academic performance and enhance their university experience. Cities such as Birmingham, with several academic institutions and a large student population, provide a great opportunity for developers.”

The Birmingham site is scheduled to be complete and open to students at the start of the 2020 academic year.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Clever Lending launches commercial funding arm

Clever Lending has launched a commercial lending division and increased the range of products and solutions for the professional sector.

Close