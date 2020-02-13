You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Nucleus Commercial Finance improves cash flow product

  • 13/02/2020
Nucleus Commercial Finance improves cash flow product
Nucleus Commercial Finance has enhanced its cash flow finance product acting on feedback from brokers.

 

The upper limit of the product has been raised and businesses can now borrow between £25,000 and £200,000 over the short to medium term.

This update comes shortly after Nucleus increased the maximum term length from three to five years, which is available to those businesses looking to borrow over £75,000.

Both changes are part of the lender’s focus on offering competitive pricing and to provide UK SMEs with greater access to funding.

Chirag Shah, CEO, Nucleus Commercial Finance, said: “Demand for cash flow finance is growing, and we expect this trend to continue as uncertainties around Brexit reduce and businesses start investing and planning for growth. Whether it be to help even out seasonal peaks and troughs, to mitigate the impact of long payment terms, or to expand a business, this product can enable businesses to achieve their strategic goals.

“Following feedback from brokers we’ve made our offering increasingly flexible to provide more competitive solutions to our customers. Ultimately, it’s our duty as an alternative finance provider to help UK SMEs thrive by finding flexible options that suit their needs.”

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

