You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Second Charge Lending -

Second Charge Lending

Shawbrook and CSC combine on £500k second charge for land purchase

by:
  • 20/02/2020
  • 0
Shawbrook and CSC combine on £500k second charge for land purchase
Shawbrook Bank has advanced a £500,000 second charge loan to a borrower who needed to purchase land next to their home before it was snapped up by commercial developers.

 

The homeowners feared if the developer bought the land to be used for commercial purposes it would have a negative impact on the value of their property so they needed to move quickly to complete the purchase.

Shawbrook said it encountered unusual Land Registry issues on the application but managed to fund the deal within seven working days of its submission by broker CSC Loans.

An offer was issued to the client on Shawbrook’s prime range at a rate of 4.2 per cent up to 65 per cent loan to value.

Emma Cox, sales director at Shawbrook Bank, (pictured) said: “Due to the strong relationship we have with CSC Loans and the excellent quality of their packaging, the case was able to complete in such a short period of time and the client was able to save their property’s value.

“This case shows how important it is for a broker to be able to speak to one of our underwriters.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Octane extends permitted works, LTVs and LTGDVs on refurbishment

Octane Capital has overhauled its refurbishment products including changes to works permitted, loan to values (LTV) and loan to gross...

Close