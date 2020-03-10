Sterling PF advises on Redwood’s largest deal

Redwood Bank has lent £5.8m for the expansion and conversion of two separate projects.

It is the largest deal carried out to date by the Hertfordshire-based challenger bank.

The loan was brokered by Sterling Professional Finance.

Entrepreneur Deepak Mohindra approached the bank to fund the conversion of his existing retail premises into a number of small rental units, as well as a large refurbishment project involving turning a former restaurant into retail premises and flats.

An initial £2.6m was agreed four working days after the original application. The second loan, for a further £3.2m, was then agreed two days after it was submitted.

Gary Wilkinson, chief executive and co-founder of Redwood Bank (pictured), said: “Deepak came to us because the more traditional high street banks were not prepared to fund the conversion. But we listened to his proposal and because we are flexible and versatile, we were able to move swiftly.

“Having seen the quality of the property and the demand in the local area the project seemed like a great idea.

“In addition, we were fully satisfied with Mr Mohindra’s capability to move the business forward, which is why we approved the loan, making it Redwood’s largest ever lending deal.”