Foundation Home Loans teams up with NACFB

By being a NACFB patron, Foundation Home Loans will be able to connect with a “wider array of borrower types”, as they will have direct access to Foundation Home Loans’ three brands.

This includes Solutions by Foundation, Residential by Foundation and Buy to Let by Foundation.

Members will also benefit from “guidance around specialist criteria and additional support on complex mortgage cases”.

Solutions by Foundation is a suite of specialist criteria and products for an additional layer of specialist buy-to-let (BTL) needs, covering multi-occupancy properties, mixed-use property (part-commercial) and expat borrowers.

The lender hired Rick Davey as a regional area manager to support the expansion into these product areas.

Grant Hendry (pictured), director of sales at Foundation Home Loans, said: “As a business, we are extremely pleased to have forged a strong strategic partnership with a professional regulated body who matches our own standards of broker-centric services and commercial approach.

“Landlords continue to evolve their business models to adapt to the ever-changing BTL landscape. As a lender, it’s imperative that we are able to support these markets and continue to diversify our proposition. To have a strong proposition is one thing, but to be able to partner with like-minded industry trade bodies is also essential to any future success.

“Partnering with the NACFB will not only add value to its members, but also generate opportunities for us to support a wider proportion of the intermediary market, which represents a win-win for all parties.”

Norman Chambers, managing director at the NACFB, said: “Many of our members specialise in sourcing property finance for their clients, so Foundation Home Loans is a great addition to the NACFB community.

“I have no doubt that their Solutions range will be of particular interest, as we are seeing increased demand for finance for larger, multiple-occupancy properties, especially from landlords with more complex borrowing needs.”