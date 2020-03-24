Roma Finance added to Knowledge Bank search

Roma Finance has added its criteria to the Knowledge Bank search system.

The platform holds the full criteria of more than 200 lenders and has over 100,000 individual pieces of information.

Scott Marshall (pictured), managing director at Roma Finance, said: “We’re delighted to join the Knowledge Bank system so that introducers can search and quickly find our competitive bridging and development products at their fingertips.

“As we look to extend our distribution in the market Knowledge Bank is the logical partner to help us reach a wider audience.”

Last week, Knowledge Bank launched a free Covid-19 tool that tracks the changes lenders are making to their criteria in relation to the Covid-19 crisis.

It noted 100 lenders had updated their criteria since the mortgage payment holiday measures were announced.