You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Roma Finance added to Knowledge Bank search

by:
  • 24/03/2020
  • 0
Roma Finance added to Knowledge Bank search
Roma Finance has added its criteria to the Knowledge Bank search system.

 

The platform holds the full criteria of more than 200 lenders and has over 100,000 individual pieces of information.

Scott Marshall (pictured), managing director at Roma Finance, said: “We’re delighted to join the Knowledge Bank system so that introducers can search and quickly find our competitive bridging and development products at their fingertips.

“As we look to extend our distribution in the market Knowledge Bank is the logical partner to help us reach a wider audience.”

Last week, Knowledge Bank launched a free Covid-19 tool that tracks the changes lenders are making to their criteria in relation to the Covid-19 crisis.

It noted 100 lenders had updated their criteria since the mortgage payment holiday measures were announced.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • RT @mortgagesols: Bank of England has cut base rate to 0.1% following special Monetary Policy Committee meeting.
Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Child-friendly resources for mortgage broker parents

Specialist master broker Brilliant Solutions has published a list of child-friendly resources to help keep children occupied during the coronavirus...

Close