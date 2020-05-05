You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Relendex hires CIO to step up to chief executive role in months

by:
  • 05/05/2020
  • 0
Relendex hires CIO to step up to chief executive role in months
Commercial property lender Relendex has appointed Anthony Shayle as chief investment officer.

Shayle is expected to step into the role of chief executive in the coming months.

His most recent role was head of real estate debt (EMEA) at UBS in the asset management division from 2009 to March 2020.

Shayle said: “I am looking forward to working with the rest of the team to ensure that we can continue to provide competitive, flexible and efficient services to both lenders and borrowers through this period of uncertainty and be in a position to take advantage of opportunities once economic activity improves.”

Shayle said as the peer to peer business expanded he wanted to bring on board different types of lenders including institutional investors.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Atelier Capital Partners makes four senior hires

Atelier Capital Partners has announced four senior hires into its credit and risk team, two of whom have joined the...

Close