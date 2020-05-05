Relendex hires CIO to step up to chief executive role in months

Commercial property lender Relendex has appointed Anthony Shayle as chief investment officer.

Shayle is expected to step into the role of chief executive in the coming months.

His most recent role was head of real estate debt (EMEA) at UBS in the asset management division from 2009 to March 2020.

Shayle said: “I am looking forward to working with the rest of the team to ensure that we can continue to provide competitive, flexible and efficient services to both lenders and borrowers through this period of uncertainty and be in a position to take advantage of opportunities once economic activity improves.”

Shayle said as the peer to peer business expanded he wanted to bring on board different types of lenders including institutional investors.