Shawbrook issues second charge mortgage offer in 24 hours

Shawbrook has issued an offer on a second charge mortgage in a 24-hour period to help a client in Scotland consolidate their debt and raise capital for renovations.

Mortgage brokerage Fluent Money approached the lender in April, shortly after it lifted its temporary lending restrictions in Scotland.

The case qualified for automatic valuation model (AVM) and was packaged by the broker allowing Shawbrook to proceed with the case quickly and make an offer 24 hours later.

The client was able to consolidate their debt, reduce their monthly outgoings by £283 and begin work on their home improvements.

Claire Davies, head of secured case management at Fluent Money, said: “I have found Shawbrook to be incredibly supportive and efficient, particularly during this turbulent time.

“The customer journey is fantastic, criteria clear and concise and nothing is ever too much trouble. Shawbrook are an absolute pleasure to deal with.”

Gavin Seaholme (pictured), head of sales at Shawbrook Bank, added: “This case has demonstrated how we are navigating the current obstacles in the lending market to ensure we continue to be the safe pair of hands that our brokers need us to be.

“This one-day offer is a testament to both the hard work from the Shawbrook team, and the excellent packaging by Fluent Money.”