You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Second Charge Lending -

Second Charge Lending

Shawbrook issues second charge mortgage offer in 24 hours

by:
  • 23/06/2020
  • 0
Shawbrook issues second charge mortgage offer in 24 hours
Shawbrook has issued an offer on a second charge mortgage in a 24-hour period to help a client in Scotland consolidate their debt and raise capital for renovations.

 

Mortgage brokerage Fluent Money approached the lender in April, shortly after it lifted its temporary lending restrictions in Scotland. 

The case qualified for automatic valuation model (AVM) and was packaged by the broker allowing Shawbrook to proceed with the case quickly and make an offer 24 hours later.

The client was able to consolidate their debt, reduce their monthly outgoings by £283 and begin work on their home improvements.  

Claire Davies, head of secured case management at Fluent Money, said: “I have found Shawbrook to be incredibly supportive and efficient, particularly during this turbulent time.  

The customer journey is fantastic, criteria clear and concise and nothing is ever too much trouble. Shawbrook are an absolute pleasure to deal with.” 

Gavin Seaholme (pictured), head of sales at Shawbrook Bank, added: “This case has demonstrated how we are navigating the current obstacles in the lending market to ensure we continue to be the safe pair of hands that our brokers need us to be.  

This one-day offer is a testament to both the hard work from the Shawbrook team, and the excellent packaging by Fluent Money.” 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
two men shaking hands
First 4 Bridging and Paradigm add to specialist panels

Specialist distributors First 4 Bridging (F4B) and Paradigm Mortgage Services have made additions to their lending panels.

Close