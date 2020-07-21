You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

HTB increases maximum lending LTV, eases ICR and re-enters holiday lets

by:
  • 21/07/2020
  • 0
HTB increases maximum lending LTV, eases ICR and re-enters holiday lets
Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) will increase its maximum lending to £15m for loan to value (LTV) of up to 75 per cent.

 

In May, the lender increased loan limits to 75 per cent LTV along with the return of physical valuations, but was only offering maximum loans of £750,000 in London and £500,000 nationally at this level. 

At the time, HTB lifted interest cover ratios (ICR) by up to 15 per cent but as of today, they have been lowered back down to pre-Covid levels for all deals. 

HTB will also resume lending on holiday lets. 

Marcus Dussard (pictured), sales director, specialist mortgages said: “Throughout the last few months, we have been steadfast in support for our brokers. To all intents and purposes, we have been operating a full service, albeit with some changes to our appetites.  

I’m excited the changes announced today which mean we can continue to support the market from the front. 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Ban of all leasehold property sales among reforms proposed by Law Commission

Proposals to ban builders from selling any leasehold homes and an overhaul of the way homeowners buy or extend their...

Close