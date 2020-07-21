HTB increases maximum lending LTV, eases ICR and re-enters holiday lets

Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) will increase its maximum lending to £15m for loan to value (LTV) of up to 75 per cent.

In May, the lender increased loan limits to 75 per cent LTV along with the return of physical valuations, but was only offering maximum loans of £750,000 in London and £500,000 nationally at this level.

At the time, HTB lifted interest cover ratios (ICR) by up to 15 per cent but as of today, they have been lowered back down to pre-Covid levels for all deals.

HTB will also resume lending on holiday lets.

Marcus Dussard (pictured), sales director, specialist mortgages said: “Throughout the last few months, we have been steadfast in support for our brokers. To all intents and purposes, we have been operating a full service, albeit with some changes to our appetites.

“I’m excited the changes announced today which mean we can continue to support the market from the front.”