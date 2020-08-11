You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Aspen completes £150k development exit bridge during lockdown

by:
  • 11/08/2020
  • 0
Aspen completes £150k development exit bridge during lockdown
Aspen Bridging provided a £150,000 development exit bridging loan on a remote property in Wales using only its desktop valuations systems.

 

The money was required to complete the project in Llangollen, which has £50,000 of works outstanding.

Funds were also being used to improve cashflow and to secure the next development project nearby.

On top of national lockdown restrictions, the case was complicated as the current site was not signed off by building control and required rectifying works, plus the warranty was not finalised.

A quick turnaround was needed to ensure the subsequent purchase did not fall through.

The loan was completed on the lender’s stepped rate product, with the deal starting at 0.59 per cent per month for the first half of the 12 month term.

Legals and desktop valuations were instructed the day after the decision in principle following authorisation from the client and the broker.

Undertaking was then received same day.

The case was presented to Aspen by Zara Brindley of Top 10 Finance and, in-line with service level agreements, was handled by underwriter, Saif Khalique.

Jack Coombs, director at Aspen Bridging (pictured), said: “This case is testament to our expertise in development exit transactions, and would not have been possible without our desktop valuation system which was cost effective and time efficient in meeting the deadline for the client.

“Covid-19 is still causing disruption to normal practices, especially at that time of instructing the valuation as there had still been lockdown restrictions in Wales making it almost impossible to get a physical inspection.

“Our flexibility for development exit deals enabled the client to complete on their next site purchase even though the final warrantee hadn’t been obtained and there were further delays to the building control sign-off. Given all the circumstances surrounding the deal this is a pretty unique completion.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
‘We’re seeing the next generation of adverse credit coming’ – Jannels

Impact Specialist Finance managing director Dale Jannels has warned that brokers are facing the next generation of borrowers with adverse...

Close