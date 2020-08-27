Shawbrook adds instant offer and acceptance to PT portal

Shawbrook has updated its product switching platform to generate and accept an instant offer for eligible customers.

The MyShawbrook portal has also been opened out to the bank’s commercial investment borrowers who are coming to the end of their deals, as well as its buy-to-let borrowers.

Eligible customers will receive an instant formal mortgage offer at the end of the application journey.

Shawbrook has also implemented e-signatures allowing customers to immediately sign and return their offer, delivering a more efficient product switch process.

The lender said the application can be completed in around 10 minutes and the portal had reduced processing times for product transfers to 48 hours since launching last year.

Shawbrook property division commercial director Claire Rankin (pictured) said: “Our aim when we built this platform was to provide our customers with the easiest possible way to switch products with Shawbrook, so I’m delighted that these latest enhancements will make the journey even more efficient.

“Being able to provide an instant offer at the end of the application journey is a significant step forward, and will save our customers and broker partners valuable time and resource.

“This is just another example of how we can leverage technology to enhance the experience of our customers and brokers, and we have many more exciting plans in the pipeline that I look forward to sharing soon.”