You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Landlord repossessions could take 18 months following resumption – Irwin Mitchell

by:
  • 24/09/2020
  • 0
Landlord repossessions could take 18 months following resumption – Irwin Mitchell
Landlords may face an 18 month wait to take possession of a property from tenants, law firm Irwin Mitchell has warned.

 

The stay on possession proceedings in England and Wales ended on 20 September meaning landlords can now resume action, but steps have been put in place to better control the system.

The practice note entitled The Overall Arrangements for Possession Claims in England and Wales, outlines how proceedings will work and includes several key points, the firm explained.

It emphasises that no possession proceedings should be commenced or re-started without landlords and tenants having first sought to reach a compromise wherever possible.

Existing claims issued prior to 3 August will not be listed, relisted or referred to a judge until a Reactivation Notice has been served confirming the wish to proceed.

Certain claims will be prioritised if they meet the criteria, for example if arrears are equal to at least one year’s rent or where there is anti-social behaviour.

Landlords are required to set out their knowledge of the effect of coronavirus on the tenant and their dependents, as well as providing a rent account for the last two years where the claim relates to rental arrears.

Cases can also be marked as Covid-19-related and so accelerated or delayed depending if the landlord or tenant can show resulting hardship from the pandemic.

Enforcement of possession orders will not proceed where there are local lockdown measures in place to protect public health or over the Christmas period, other than in serious cases.

 

Over-worked system

Samuel Lane, solicitor at Irwin Mitchell, highlighted the Covid-19 marking would be contentious with both parties likely to be keen to have the claim marked in their favour and was, along with other measures, creating further work for an already over-worked system.

“It is likely that some claims may take up to, if not in excess of, 18 months to resolve from the date a notice is issued to the date that possession is achieved, if bailiffs are required,” he said.

“This belief arises from Section 21 Notices now requiring a six month notice period as opposed to the usual two months pre pandemic, and this document from the working party which provides that an application to instruct high court enforcement agents ‘may not be able to be treated as a high priority’.

“Overall, this document is tenant focussed which is understandable as the government and judicial system are keen to avoid a homelessness crisis, but it is likely to cause severe delays in possession being obtained.

“However, from a landlord’s perspective; the stay on possession proceedings is now finally lifted, and compromise is to be encouraged between the parties to facilitate an amicable agreement without the tenant being considered intentionally homeless.”

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Family BS increases owner occupier and family support mortgage rates

Family Building Society has increased rates on its owner occupier and family support mortgages as part of a product overhaul.

Close