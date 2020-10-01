Catalyst boosts proc fee and pledges charity donation

Catalyst Property Finance is paying an enhanced bridging proc fee for the month of October and has pledged to donate money to its local charity Hope for Food.

In initiative means all new enquiries submitted to Catalyst in October that fund before the winter break will qualify for a 2.5 per cent proc fee instead of the standard two per cent rate.

The lender will also make a charitable donation as each loan completes.

Chris Fairfax, chief executive at Catalyst Property Finance, (pictured) said: “Catalyst is giving bridging brokers a boost. Over 2020, Catalyst has been in the incredibly fortunate position to continue to grow our lending book and our market share.

“Now, we want to encourage new intermediaries who have yet to try the Catalyst experience to do so and, of course, we want to give an extra autumn boost to our existing and valued intermediary partners.

“Proc-tober is an initiative designed to encourage more brokers to experience the Catalyst way of lending and to raise money for a very worthy cause.”