Commercial Finance

Sirius Property Finance opens New Zealand office

by:
  • 15/10/2020
Sirius Property Finance opens New Zealand office
Sirius Property Finance has expanded its operation overseas by opening an office in New Zealand.

 

Robert Collins (pictured), a co-founder of Sirius, will establish the bespoke brokerage and debt advisory service in Auckland in the new year.

“I cut my teeth in property finance down under and, while it is geographically distant, the legal and banking systems share many similarities with the UK,” said Collins.

“On top of this, both New Zealand and Australia have growing populations, increasing need for housing and a burgeoning demand for specialist and development finance.”

Rob Jupp, chief executive of The Brightstar Group, parent company of Sirius, said it was an “exciting step” for the brand.

He added: “We’ve identified a number of opportunities where an entrepreneurial debt advisory business can make a real difference in the New Zealand market, and the opening of our Auckland office in 2021 will be another significant milestone for The Brightstar Group.”

 

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

Close