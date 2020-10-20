You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Landbay joins Synergy panel

by:
  • 20/10/2020
Landbay been added to the Synergy Commercial Finance panel.

 

The lender was already on the network’s packager panel but its addition to the lender panel will give Synergy’s brokers access to its range of specialist buy-to-let products.  

This will include its products for large homes in multiple occupancy (HMO) as well as products with free title indemnity insurance.  

Paul Brett (pictured), managing director of intermediaries, at Landbay, said: “The buy-to-let market has bounced back strongly and HMOs are in particular demand with record numbers of students and a rise in people wanting to live in shared houses as a result of lockdown.”  

Piotr Twaits, sales director of Synergy Commercial Finance, added: “Including Landbay on our network panel now ensures our network members also have access to its comprehensive range of products.  

Being able to offer large HMO mortgages at residential pricing will make HMO financing accessible to a wider number of landlords and investors.

“These highly competitive rates are particularly useful at this point in time when some landlords are using the stamp duty holiday to expand their portfolios.”

 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

