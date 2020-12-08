HTB increases small loan rates by 40 basis points

Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has increased rates on smaller value loans by 40 basis points as it seeks to maintain service levels.

The lender did so by introducing a new tier to its rate card for loans from its minimum amount of £100,000 up to £200,000, with deals available at 65, 70 and 75 per cent loan to value (LTV).

For specialist buy-to-let and houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) a two-year fix at 65 per cent LTV is now at 4.83 per cent.

The five-year fix at 70 per cent LTV is at five per cent and the five-year fix with two years early repayment charge at 75 per cent LTV is 5.64 per cent.

The changes have also been made on its semi-commercial range with rates for the smaller loans starting at 5.2 per cent.

All rates on loans from £200,000 to £5m will remain unchanged.

HTB managing director of specialist mortgages Charles McDowell (pictured) said: “We gave advance notice of these changes to our brokers that reflect both the commercial and operational realities of the current market.

“This will allow us to balance service as we approach the stamp duty deadline in March while still offering a full range of lending options to help our brokers provide solutions to clients with complex needs.”