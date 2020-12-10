You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

ASTL and FIBA warn government over stamp duty cliff-edge

by:
  • 10/12/2020
  • 0
ASTL and FIBA warn government over stamp duty cliff-edge
Two specialist trade bodies have joined forces to urge the government to put in place measures to avoid a ‘stamp duty cliff-edge’ on 31 March.

 

The Association of Short Term Lending (ASTL) and the Financial Intermediary and Broker Association (FIBA) have warned that many buyers currently undertaking transactions may not complete by the deadline.

It could mean many end up with shock tax bills through “no fault of their own” as the high volumes of transactions created delays throughout the homebuying process, the two trade bodies said in a statement.

Activity has been at record levels since July when the tax break was announced by the chancellor to stimulate the market.

FIBA and ASTL said: “Delays are being reported at many of the stages in the mortgage process, from valuations, offers, through to conveyancing and searches and this is only likely to be exacerbated during a second lockdown where everybody is encouraged to work at home.”

And added: “We firmly believe that this situation cannot be [ignored], and we urge the government to put some provision in place to prevent a cliff edge cut-off on 31 March.”

The pair said one possible solution is to provide a “grace period” to borrowers who have a mortgage offer but are not able to complete by the deadline.

Or a tiered reintroduction of stamp duty at different values may offer a smoother transition to the pre-Covid rules, it was suggested.

The two associations said: “This approach would help everyone within the process, allowing prospective purchasers to relax and enabling businesses within the transaction process to operate effectively and efficiently. Nobody wants a cliff edge on 31 March, and it is within the government’s power to prevent that happening.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Shawbrook Bank cuts bridging rates

Shawbrook has repriced its bridging loans with rates starting at 0.5 per cent.

Close