The 2020 Specialist Lending Solutions most-read stories of the year

But our 2020 most read has been heavily dominated by all things buy to let, including the stamp duty boost, limited companies as a helpful tax vehicle and landlord struggles with non-paying tenants.
But it was a Foundation Home Loans news piece on landlords’ hopes, plans and view on the government’s performance that took the top spot this year.
Thanks to all our readers at Specialist Lending Solutions and enjoy, if you can, the year in review.
Landlords brace for further buy to let actions in Budget
HMO landlord banned for five years
Landlords can take advantage of stamp duty cut with limited company moves – Cleary
Housing market fundamentally sound but stamp duty boost needed – Lewis
Three options for stamp duty cuts to stimulate market – Oblix
Landlords will struggle to repay mortgages due to Covid-19, Property Master says
As Britain prepares to build its way to recovery, what’s next for buy to let? Paul Brett
HMOs could be valued at zero under planning permission changes, warns expert
Landlords likely to sell as confidence drops to ‘all time low’ – TMW
Brokers report self-employed business down and call for stamp duty surcharge cut – Family BS