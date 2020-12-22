The 2020 Specialist Lending Solutions most-read stories of the year

But our 2020 most read has been heavily dominated by all things buy to let, including the stamp duty boost, limited companies as a helpful tax vehicle and landlord struggles with non-paying tenants.

But it was a Foundation Home Loans news piece on landlords’ hopes, plans and view on the government’s performance that took the top spot this year.

Thanks to all our readers at Specialist Lending Solutions and enjoy, if you can, the year in review.