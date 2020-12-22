The 2020 Specialist Lending Solutions most-read stories of the year

But our 2020 most read has been heavily dominated by all things buy to let, including the stamp duty boost, limited companies as a helpful tax vehicle and landlord struggles with non-paying tenants.

But it was a Foundation Home Loans news piece on landlords’ hopes, plans and view on the government’s performance that took the top spot this year.

Thanks to all our readers at Specialist Lending Solutions and enjoy, if you can, the year in review.

 

Landlords brace for further buy to let actions in Budget

 

HMO landlord banned for five years

 

Landlords can take advantage of stamp duty cut with limited company moves – Cleary

 

Housing market fundamentally sound but stamp duty boost needed – Lewis

 

Three options for stamp duty cuts to stimulate market – Oblix

 

Landlords will struggle to repay mortgages due to Covid-19, Property Master says

 

As Britain prepares to build its way to recovery, what’s next for buy to let? Paul Brett

 

HMOs could be valued at zero under planning permission changes, warns expert

 

Landlords likely to sell as confidence drops to ‘all time low’ – TMW

 

Brokers report self-employed business down and call for stamp duty surcharge cut – Family BS

