You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

MT Finance reduces rates and raises maximum LTV

by:
  • 14/01/2021
  • 0
MT Finance reduces rates and raises maximum LTV
MT Finance has reduced rates and raised its maximum loan to value (LTV) to 70 per cent on its first charge residential bridging range.

 

The lender now offers rates from 0.65 per cent for first charge bridging loans on residential property.

Loans start from £50,000 and are available to a variety of borrowers including first-time investors, limited companies, expats, and foreign nationals.

Loan terms range from one to 24 months, with no upfront fees, exit fees, or early repayment charges.

Gareth Lewis, commercial director of MT Finance (pictured), said: “We stood by the broker community throughout 2020, and our desire to support our brokers continues into 2021.

“We hope these improvements to our product offering, combined with our award-winning service levels, will provide the intermediary market with the support they need to offer fast funding solutions to those clients looking to take advantage of the stamp duty holiday and beyond.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Development lender Silbury Finance launched with £500m target for 2021

Silbury Finance has been launched by two former heads of Man Group and Octopus Real Estate divisions with funding from...

Close