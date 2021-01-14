MT Finance reduces rates and raises maximum LTV

MT Finance has reduced rates and raised its maximum loan to value (LTV) to 70 per cent on its first charge residential bridging range.

The lender now offers rates from 0.65 per cent for first charge bridging loans on residential property.

Loans start from £50,000 and are available to a variety of borrowers including first-time investors, limited companies, expats, and foreign nationals.

Loan terms range from one to 24 months, with no upfront fees, exit fees, or early repayment charges.

Gareth Lewis, commercial director of MT Finance (pictured), said: “We stood by the broker community throughout 2020, and our desire to support our brokers continues into 2021.

“We hope these improvements to our product offering, combined with our award-winning service levels, will provide the intermediary market with the support they need to offer fast funding solutions to those clients looking to take advantage of the stamp duty holiday and beyond.”