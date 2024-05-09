You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Spring Finance enhances non-regulated bridging offering

by:
  • 09/05/2024
  • 0
Spring Finance enhances non-regulated bridging offering
Specialist lender Spring Finance has launched a “dedicated suite of products and processes” for non-regulated bridging.

The products will support standard residential property, light and heavy renovation schemes, commercial property and house of multiple occupation (HMO) conversions.

Pricing begins at 0.94% per month, including options for automated valuation models (AVMs) for residential property, and goes up to 70% loan to value (LTV) on HMO conversions with 100% funding for works.

Commercial property LTVs go up 65% based on market value, and there are no early redemption charges on any deals.

The lender entered the bridging market two years ago, recently extending its offering to Scotland, and through the launch aims to “build their reputation in the unregulated market with a proposition that offers bespoke underwriting, a streamlined process, certainty of funding with transparent and fair pricing”.

Jim Baker, sales director of bridging, said: “Spring is dedicated to delivering what matters, and that means common-sense decisions, slick processes and, above all, brokers feeling they are working in partnership with us to achieve the funding needs of their clients.

“The unregulated market is flooded with lending options and promises of cheap pricing and punchy criteria, but the message I hear time and time again is brokers simply want a lender they can trust to deliver the funds.

“With a hugely experienced team, diverse and robust funding lines and an absolute dedication to building the strongest relationships, I am sure this offering will be well-received”.

Wayne Fitzpatrick, senior underwriter at Spring Finance, added: “Non-regulated lending has a very different dynamic to the regulated space.

“Brokers want a rapid, no-nonsense service and to be able to communicate directly with experienced underwriters who understand the deal and […] working with them to get the funds as quickly and as fuss-free as possible. This is a key part of our offering, and I am confident that brokers will love how we work”.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.