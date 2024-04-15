You are here: Home - News -

Bridging

Spring Finance extends bridging offering to Scotland

by:
  • 15/04/2024
  • 0
Spring Finance extends bridging offering to Scotland
Bridging lender Spring Finance has expended its bridging proposition to include lending in Scotland, partially in response to broker demand.

The lender will be supported on the legal side by Allan McKendrick and his team at Wilson McKendrick solicitors, who have a long history of supporting the bridging market in Scotland.

The launch comes after “intensive consultation with their key broker partners”.

Spring Finance’s bridging offering offers loans from £50,000 to £2m, with regulated and unregulated as well as first and second charge options available.

The lender was launched in 2011 as a second charge lender, targeting customers who did not meet high-street bank or building society criteria.

The firm then entered the bridging market in 2022 as part of its “next phase” of “planned growth”.

Claire Newman, director of bridging at Spring Finance, said: “It’s an exciting time in Spring’s journey, and I am very pleased that we have been able to offer a product that our brokers have been asking for. We look forward to working with our brokers on their Scottish loans.”

Jim Baker, sales director of bridging at Spring Finance, said: “We have seen a significant demand for specialist bridging in Scotland, and this launch shows how quickly we can respond to the needs of our brokers on both sides of the border.

“Supporting this key area of the market is a clear demonstration of our ongoing commitment to build a leading proposition in the specialist bridging space.”

John Hardman, managing director of Fluent Bridging, added: “We have a fantastic working relationship with all the team at Spring. They have a clear niche that helps support a number of our customers, and the expansion into Scotland will definitely create new opportunities for us and Spring as we continue the rapid growth of our business.”

Spring Finance has been updating its proposition, lowering bridging rates, increasing the loan to value (LTV) for residential property purposes and upping the maximum loan size for automated valuation models (AVMs) for first charge bridging loans up to 65% LTV.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.