Hope Capital makes ‘significant improvements’ to service proposition

Bridging lender Hope Capital has made “significant improvements” to its service proposition and will offer an “upgraded, streamlined offering” to its brokers and borrowers.

The lender’s service will ensure faster turnaround times and more efficiency, to complement its range of bridging loan options.

Enquiries will be responded to within an hour, an agreement in principle (AIP) will be issued within two hours and initial due diligence will be started immediately upon receipt of applications.

Hope Capital said that a welcome call with borrowers and formal terms will be issued within 48 hours.

The lender said that it had spent a “significant amount of time reviewing customer feedback, market research, competitive analysis, as well as looking into internal capabilities, to ensure the new service proposition can be delivered”.

The firm continued on to say that it had recently launched a mobile app and website and would look to bring out a broker portal in the future.

Laura Carr (pictured), head of underwriting at Hope Capital, commented: “Our newest proposition has been designed looking at the service concept, the service delivery system, and the service experience. It was essential for us to involve our team, brokers and other stakeholders in the process, to ensure we had valuable insights into our new way of operating.

“Last year was our most successful year for the business since we were established in 2011, which is why it is essential we continue this momentum by making even further improvements to support our brokers and clients.”

Jonathan Sealey, CEO at Hope Capital, commented: “The rise of online and digital lending has spurred a whole new set of expectations among brokers and borrowers. We are in the final stages of launching our portal and, coupled with our app, are proud to be one of the very few lenders in the bridging finance market [that] offers these services.”

“As we roll out all of these new enhancements, we will be monitoring our performance closely to ensure expectations are being met, while identifying even further improvements we can make, if necessary.”

The company recently made a change to its proposition to accept dual representation on all deals across residential, semi-commercial and commercial property.