Shawbrook founder Philip George joins Equifinance board

The joint founder of Shawbrook Bank Philip George has joined Equifinance as a non-executive director (NED).

The specialist second charge lender counts Tony Marshall as managing director and Chris Payne finance director on the Equifinance Board.

Philip was formerly chief executive of First National Bank, as well as being a founding director of Link Loans and Commercial First Mortgages and Shawbrook Bank.

He said: “I am delighted to be appointed to the Equifinance Board and to have the opportunity to work with Tony and Chris, who have built a really successful secured loan business. I am very much looking forward to helping them take the business to the next level and become a major player in the specialist mortgage market.”

Marshall added: “We are delighted to attract someone with Philip’s extensive experience in the sector. His background and insight will be of particular value to our future progress. We believe that Philip will bring the skills, expertise and wisdom to assist the business to realise its growth potential over the coming years.”