Bridging

Together Q4 lending down two-thirds on 2019 but recovery underway

  • 14/01/2021
Together completed £223m lending in the last three months of 2020 as it continues to recover from the impact of the pandemic.

 

According to a preliminary trading update from the lender, its average monthly loan originations were £74.4m in the three months from October to December.

This was up 70 per cent from the £43.6m figure per month from July to September.

However, it was down 63 per cent from the record level of £205.8m during the same period in 2019, which totalled £617m in lending.

Together said it had continued to support its customers throughout the pandemic, with 23per cent mortgages by value taking a payment deferral since the onset of Covid-19.

But on 31 December 2020, just 1.9 per cent of customers by value remained within a mortgage payment deferral compared with 6.2 per cent on 30 September 2020.

Together added that its average monthly cash receipts were £142.2m during the quarter, up from £125.7m in September, with total accessible liquidity increased to £300m from £267m, with almost a billion pounds headroom in its financial facilities.

The firm published the figures as it announced the offering of £450m worth of bonds for investors due in 2027.

A complete set of results for operations from October to December is expected next month.

 

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

