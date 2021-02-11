You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

TML hires BDM and Blueberry Mortgages adds underwriter

  • 11/02/2021
The Mortgage Lender (TML) has appointed Sarah McCawley as its BDM for Central London, joining from Foundation Home Loans.

 

McCawley was key account manager for three years at Foundation and has previously held positions at Aldermore Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland and Vitality.  

In total, she has more than 15 years’ experience in the sector. 

McCawley said: “When you join the team it also feels like you’re becoming a part of a big family – it’s got a unique culture and approach to lending.  

“In my new role with The Mortgage Lender I’m looking forward to supporting all the brokers I already have good relationships with, as well as making new connections.” 

McCawley is the latest addition as part of its recruitment drive. The lender said it was on track to increase its staff numbers from 133 to 153 by the end of Q1.  

David Eaves, head of sales at The Mortgage Lender, added: “It’s great to have Sarah join the team. She’s got a fantastic reputation in the industry, strong relationships and bags of experience.  

She’s already proving to be a real asset to our ever-expanding team at The Mortgage Lender.” 

 

Blueberry adds underwriter

Blueberry Mortgages has expanded its team with the appointment of Charlotte Hagyard as specialist underwriter and marketer.

Hagyard (pictured) has a background in business development and eight years’ experience in the property sector. 

Her previous roles include business development manager (BDM) positions at property management company HD Property and engineering consultant Independent Safety Evaluation. 

Alex Hamilton, head of specialist lending at Blueberry said: “We are delighted to announce that we have appointed a new specialist underwriter. Alongside her experience as a BDM, she brings with her exceptional marketing experience and we are confident that she will be a great additional to our specialist lending department.  

We are all confident that Charlotte will take on her responsibilities with the same enthusiasm and professionalism as we have already been shown.” 

 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

