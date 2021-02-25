You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging - Complex Buy To Let -

Bridging

Foundation Home Loans cuts rates and Masthaven revises bridging range

by:
  • 25/02/2021
  • 0
Foundation Home Loans cuts rates and Masthaven revises bridging range
Foundation Home Loans has reduced rates on residential and buy-to-let products by up to 50 basis points (bps).

 

Across its residential range, the two-year fix at 65 per cent loan to value (LTV) has been cut from 2.99 per cent to 2.89 per cent and the 75 per cent LTV offering has been reduced from 3.29 per cent to 3.19 per cent. 

The five-year fix at 65 per cent LTV has reduced by 10 bps to 3.39 per cent while the 75 per cent LTV product has been cut to 3.54 per cent from 3.69 per cent. These products have a £995 fee. 

Its fee-assisted remortgages have also seen reductions including the five-year fix at 65 per cent LTV which has gone down from 3.99 per cent to 3.59 per cent. 

These products come with a reduced £595 fee, no application fee, a free standard valuation and £250 cashback.  

For buy-to-let borrowers, the lowest two-year fixed rate is the deal at 65 per cent LTV which now has a rate of 2.89 per cent, down from 3.09 per cent.  

George Gee, commercial director at Foundation Home Loans, said: “We have taken this opportunity to make our ranges even more competitive for both landlords and residential borrowers, by cutting a number of our two and five-year fixes by up to 50 basis points.  

Gee added: In the residential range particularly, this is an opportunity for advisers who are seeing an increasing number of clients with complex income or multiple income sources, and the self-employed who may have only one-year accounts, to find competitively priced mortgages combined with flexible criteria. 

Landlord borrowers will also benefit from cuts to various products including our remortgage specials, our early remortgage offering, and those seeking large loans.” 

 

Masthaven makes changes to bridging range 

Masthaven Bank has revised its bridging range with the addition of refurbishment products and mini bridges 

The refurbishment range includes a heavy refurbishment option with tailored pricing for different projects 

There is also a mini bridge product for loans between £200,000 and £300,000, designed for smaller borrowing amounts which need to be deployed quickly. 

Alan Margolis, director of bridging at Masthaven, said: “During the pandemic, bridging has been a vital tool for homebuyers looking to complete purchases quickly, but responsibly.  

As we navigate a third national lockdown and enduring economic uncertainty, adapting our product offering is vital. 

“At Masthaven, we want to respond positively to changes in the market and rising demand. These latest updates to our bridging range will allow us to be competitive in the market and offer great service as we work collaboratively during this challenging time, he added.   

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Alternative Bridging Corporation launches 90 per cent LTC product

Alternative Bridging Corporation has released a stretched senior loan for medium sized residential developments at 90 per cent loan to...

Close