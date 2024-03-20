You are here: Home - News -

News

Buy to Let by Foundation adds two-year fix; Zephyr cuts rates – round-up

by:
  • 20/03/2024
  • 0
Buy to Let by Foundation adds two-year fix; Zephyr cuts rates – round-up
Buy to Let by Foundation, the buy-to-let (BTL) brand of Foundation Home Loans, has launched a limited edition two-year fixed rate deal.

The product is available for both purchase and remortgage under Buy to Let by Foundation’s F1 criteria, for borrowers who fall just outside of mainstream criteria. 

It is available up to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) with a rate of 5.79 per cent and a one per cent fee. Individual borrowers and limited company borrowers can access the deal, with a maximum loan size of £1.5m. 

Tom Jacob, director of product and marketing at Foundation Home Loans, said: “We are seeing sustained appetite for two-year fixed rate products as a variety of landlords are looking to secure competitive rates, which also offer them an opportunity to reappraise the market in the near future.

“The introduction of this limited-edition two-year fix will help provide additional choice within what remains an active marketplace. In addition, improved stress rates on the rental cover calculation required for our sub-five-year buy-to-let rates mean that this product will now be more accessible to a greater number of landlords based on their rental income a combination that should prove highly beneficial to our intermediary partners and their landlord clients.

Earlier this month, Buy to Let by Foundation added house of multiple occupancy (HMO) options.

 

Zephyr reduces rates 

Specialist buy-to-let lender Zephyr Homeloans has cut rates across its five-year fixes and tracker mortgages by 0.15 per cent. 

For properties with an EPC rating of between A and C, the rate is 5.15 per cent for a five-year fix standard mortgage at 65 per cent LTV with a five per cent fee. 

The lifetime tracker rate is 6.79 per cent, also at 65 per cent LTV, with a three per cent fee. 

For properties with an EPC rating of D or E, the corresponding rates are 5.25 per cent and 6.89 per cent respectively. 

Paul Fryers, managing director at Zephyr Homeloans, said: “It’s great to be able to offer reductions to brokers for their buy-to-let landlord customers, as we hopefully start to see some green shoots of recovery for the market in 2024.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions, YourMoney.com's sister title in the B2B industry. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 24, 2024
Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 25, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 01, 2024
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Where is stamp duty reform most needed?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.