Commercial Finance

Maslow Capital completes £14.2m facility on Fulham Palace Road scheme

  • 06/05/2021
Maslow Capital has completed a £14.2m development facility secured against a residential scheme in Hammersmith, London.

 

The development by Mountwood Homes will revitalise a disused brownfield site on Fulham Palace Road to provide 34 homes and commercial space.

The scheme will use innovative green technologies including solar panel roofing, rainwater harvesting, heating by air source heat pumps and cooling by air extraction and circulation.

It includes green roofs, secure underground parking for 60 bicycles and six electric vehicle charging points.

It’s expected to complete in Q1 2023.

The gross development value of the project is £28m.

The deal follows on from Maslow Capital funding a £69.9m residential scheme in Bracknell, Berkshire.

Emma Burke, deal origination, at Maslow Capital, said: “Charles and the team at Mountwood are revitalising a previously disused brownfield site in an area that has seen huge growth in retail demand as the result of the pandemic.” 

Charles Rahder, owner and chief executive at Mountwood, said: “We chose Maslow as funding partner from a number of options owing to its ability to meet expectations and timeline. We look forward to working together again on future projects.”

Close