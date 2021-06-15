You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Bridging lender GRE Finance launches backed by Ask Partners

by:
  • 15/06/2021
  • 0
Bridging lender GRE Finance launches backed by Ask Partners
Two property experts Michael Mirelman and Daniel Benton have teamed up to launch new bridging lender GRE Finance, with capital banking from Ask Partners.

 

Mirelman is a former executive at Stonegrove Capital, a real estate finance brokerage. Benton leaves a position at  JMJ Real Estate a property investment and development company.

GRE will offer average loan sizes of up to £1m and will consider all sectors and asset classes. The loans will also be real-estate backed so personal guarantees are not required.”

Mirelman (pictured) said: “Bridging finance is a vital source of capital provision for the UK property market, particularly given the funding void caused by the current market conditions.

He added: “We are delighted to be partnering with Ask on this new venture. Having a private source of finance will give us the opportunity to be service-led, prioritising speed and flexibility, to really work closely with clients to make deals happen.”

Benton said: “It is very exciting to be poised to offer innovative funding solutions that will allow developers and investors to complete projects, have the breathing space to secure sales or longer-term funding. It is a pleasure to be working with Ask given their deep understanding of the property lending market.”

Ask chief executive Daniel Austin said: “There is a huge gap in the market for bridging facilities at this level. Both GRE founders have an excellent track record and a wealth of experience to offer clients and I believe are well-positioned to build a significant bridge-lending loan book at a time when others are having to pull back.”

He added: “We are delighted to have formed this strategic partnership; providing capital to GRE allows Ask to access a different area of the market than we would otherwise and will be key to us growing our overall loan book which currently stands at £475m.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
YBS Commercial Mortgages completes £6.2m remortgage deal

YBS Commercial Mortgages has completed a £6.2m remortgage deal for a nationwide mixed portfolio client.

Close