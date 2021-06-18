Majority of brokers think bridge to let will allay BTL client concerns

Nine in ten brokers think bridge-to-let products can help overcome buy-to-let (BTL) clients concerns around bridging finance, a survey has found.

According to a poll of 100 brokers, conducted by Castle Trust Bank and Knowledge Bank, 28 per cent of said their clients had concerns around short-term finance.

The poll also found that 64 per cent of brokers had seen an increase in BTL and holiday let enquiries.

Castle Trust Bank’s sales director Rob Oliver (pictured) said whilst some clients would be hesitant with short term lending due to uncertainty and unknown costs, bridge-to-let could resolve issues.

He said: “Bridge to let tackles these concerns head on, with a pre-agreed exit onto a buy to let mortgage, including the price, at the outset. It’s one application process that offers speed, efficiency, budget planning and peace of mind, so no wonder 90 per cent of brokers agree it’s a great way to beat client concerns.”

Knowledge Bank’s operations director Matthew Corker added: “There’s strong demand from property investors at the moment, and many are looking at more specialist types of investment, such as homes in multiple occupancy (HMOs), holiday lets and multi-units, which offer the potential for greater returns.

“Fortunately, there are lots of innovative options, like bridge to let, which enable investors to make the most of new opportunities, whilst also managing their own risk.”