You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Majority of brokers think bridge to let will allay BTL client concerns

by:
  • 18/06/2021
  • 0
Majority of brokers think bridge to let will allay BTL client concerns
Nine in ten brokers think bridge-to-let products can help overcome buy-to-let (BTL) clients concerns around bridging finance, a survey has found.

 

According to a poll of 100 brokers, conducted by Castle Trust Bank and Knowledge Bank, 28 per cent of said their clients had concerns around short-term finance.

The poll also found that 64 per cent of brokers had seen an increase in BTL and holiday let enquiries.

Castle Trust Bank’s sales director Rob Oliver (pictured) said whilst some clients would be hesitant with short term lending due to uncertainty and unknown costs, bridge-to-let could resolve issues.

He said: “Bridge to let tackles these concerns head on, with a pre-agreed exit onto a buy to let mortgage, including the price, at the outset. It’s one application process that offers speed, efficiency, budget planning and peace of mind, so no wonder 90 per cent of brokers agree it’s a great way to beat client concerns.”

Knowledge Bank’s operations director Matthew Corker added: “There’s strong demand from property investors at the moment, and many are looking at more specialist types of investment, such as homes in multiple occupancy (HMOs), holiday lets and multi-units, which offer the potential for greater returns.

“Fortunately, there are lots of innovative options, like bridge to let, which enable investors to make the most of new opportunities, whilst also managing their own risk.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Networks know the lending sweet spots and they’re not sub-one per cent at low LTVs – JLM

No doubt at a number of lenders’ end-of-month press and marketing review meetings there was plenty of virtual back-slapping, high-fiving...

Close