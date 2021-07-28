You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

West One Loans first half completions rise by almost a third to £485m

  • 28/07/2021
Specialist bridging lender West One Loans' gross completions in the first half of the year grew by 32 per cent to £485m, with continued growth pegged for the rest of the year.

 

The lender said that key drivers of its performance were an increase in activity in the housing market, growing borrower demand as well as increased portfolio diversification by borrowers.

The lender also issued around £2.3bn in sets of terms in the first half of the year, up also by nearly a third compared to the same period last year.

West One Loans’ sales director Nick Jones (pictured) said that it was a strong period of growth for the lender and it expected the momentum to continue into the second half of the year.

He said that it was able to maximise opportunities from heightened demand in the market due to its high level of customer service, quality of the product and quick turnaround time.

He added: “Our long-standing and strong relationships with our broker and intermediary network have also been a key factor. When you’re working with quality partners day-in day-out, it makes the whole process more efficient and helps bring down the turnaround times to industry-leading levels.

“It also demonstrates the strength of the bridging finance sector right now, as increasingly people are looking to specialist lenders to achieve their property-owning aspirations.”

 

Close