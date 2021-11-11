You are here: Home - Specialist Lending -

Pepper Money enters Help to Buy market

  • 11/11/2021
Pepper Money has launched into the Help to Buy market with a range of products under its affordable home ownership offering.

 

The deals will be available on the lender’s Pepper 48, Pepper 36 and Pepper 24 product tiers to open the scheme up to first-time buyers with a less than perfect credit profile.  

Each tier caters to borrowers who have not had defaults either in 48, 36 or 24 months. 

The five-year fixed products have rates starting from 4.15 per cent. 

This launch follows the introduction of shared ownership products from the lender which were piloted in September.  

Paul Adams, sales director at Pepper Money, said: “At Pepper Money, we have a clear purpose to promote greater financial inclusion to a more diverse range of customers. It’s this objective that guides our product development, distribution and research initiatives. 

“So, it was a natural next step to develop a dedicated proposition to provide competitive specialist lending products to customers who want to access the property market through affordable home ownership schemes.” 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

