F4B Network launches free support package

ARs will still be required to complete the fact find, decision in principle (DIP) and submit the application to the lender. However, the support package means that once this is done, the network team will manage the case through to completion.

The package is available for ARs at no additional cost, and is included alongside full compliance support and a tech package for ARs which consists of features like remote file checking, research tools, and personal indemnity insurance.

Steve Swyny (pictured), commercial director at F4B Network, said the firm was determined to offer a range of solutions which meant that ARs could maximise the amount of time spent with their clients, generating additional income opportunities as a result, and argued the support package would free up time for brokers to do this.

He continued: “Whether directly authorised brokers are looking to take a step back from onerous admin commitments or ARs are seeking admin support which doesn’t come at an extra cost, it’s important for brokers to carefully weigh up their options and ask themselves where they really want to be spending the majority of their time.

“Is it on admin or is it engaging with more clients? And this is certainly something they need to consider when looking at their DA/network options now, and in the future.”

The introduction of the support panel comes after F4B Network has expanded its lender panel with the additions of Landbay and Precise Mortgages.