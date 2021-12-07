Zephyr Homeloans launches EPC deals

Zephyr Homeloans has launched a range of buy-to-let products which offer reduced rates on properties with higher energy performance certificate (EPC) ratings.

Properties with a rating of at least a C enjoy a discount of 10 basis points on the new range, with the lower rates applying for houses in multiple occupancy (HMOs) and multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs), as well as standard properties.

As a result, rates for two-year standard property products start at 2.54 per cent for loans at 65 per cent loan to value (LTV).

The lender has also cut rates on some products in its range which are aimed at new build properties and flats above commercial properties by an average of 45 basis points. These reductions apply to properties with at least an E rating on their EPC.

Paul Fryers, managing director at Zephyr Homeloans, said that the brokers it works with were reporting increased interest from landlords in products that line up with the incoming requirements for all rental properties to have at least a C rating.

He added: “Zephyr’s EPC deal underlines our focus on innovation, competitiveness and ability to respond to customers’ needs in a fast-moving specialist buy-to-let market.”

A host of lenders have launched deals of late which offer reduced rates to more energy efficient properties, including Foundation Home Loans, West One Loans and LendInvest.

However, significant numbers of landlords may be considering selling up as a result of the new minimum rating rules.