Foundation Home Loans expands into Scotland

The product range can be accessed by mortgage intermediaries through the lender’s existing distribution panel including The Lending Channel, which has joined as a packager.

The Lending Channel is a broker firm based in Perth, Scotland. It handles second charge, commercial mortgages and short-term finance as part of its remit.

Foundation Home Loans has also appointed regional account manager Fiona Robertson to cover Scotland and the North East regions.

George Gee (pictured), commercial director at Foundation Home Loans, said: “We are very pleased to be announcing our launch into Scotland, kicking off the new year by expanding our geographic distribution, and welcoming the mortgage intermediaries who are active in Scotland to access our ranges of specialist owner-occupied and buy-to-let mortgages for their clients.

“This is an exciting time for Foundation and we’re looking forward to building new relationships in Scotland, engaging with all stakeholders and providing greater product and criteria options for borrowers.”

Alistair Ewing, managing director of The Lending Channel, added: “We are delighted to have been invited to join Foundation’s packager panel in Scotland, providing access to its fantastic products and helping them spearhead their Scottish growth plans.”