Cambridge and Counties Bank expands London and South East team

by:
  • 30/03/2022
Specialist lender Cambridge and Counties Bank has appointed Nick Cox to the role of relationship manager in London and the South East within the real estate finance team.

 

Nick joins Cambridge and Counties Bank following a 17-year career in banking, initially in treasury markets and then real estate finance.

He worked at Nationwide Building Society for 13 years and also spent a short time at Secure Trust Bank before working at Handelsbanken in London for the past four years.

Cambridge and Counties Bank said there was enhanced demand for its real estate product suite in 2021 across the UK.

In London and the South East, activity has increased around commercial and mixed-use assets, alongside the more conventional residential and houses in multiple occupation (HMO) properties.

In 2022, the bank is expecting to significantly expand its regional teams to cater for client demand for its dedicated lending products.

Cox said: “I am delighted to be joining the Cambridge and Counties Bank team in the capital and look forward to engaging with my broker and professional contacts to assist customers in realising their real estate goals. London remains a highly dynamic, significant market with demand across real estate sectors and I’m confident the bank is very well positioned to meet this demand.”

Stuart Jones, area director for London and South East at Cambridge and Counties Bank (pictured), said: “Nick is a great addition to the Cambridge and Counties Bank team, with extensive experience in key areas such as broker relationships and deal execution. London is a key growth market for the bank, and we will continue to invest in the local team.”

We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.