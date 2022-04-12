West One Loans hires Jez Quinn as national account manager

Quinn was formerly business development manager at Masthaven Bank for around three years and previously BDM at Secure Trust Bank for nearly two years.

Masthaven Bank announced that it would withdraw from the UK banking market over the next two years after a strategic review of the business.

Prior to that he worked at The West Brom for just under a decade in various roles, including BDM, retail mortgage team manager and direct mortgage team leader.

In his role, Quinn will help grow and develop relationships with a wide range of brokers.

The company said that its buy-to-let division has “significantly expanded distribution” over the past year and Quinn’s appointment would fuel further growth.

Andrew Ferguson, managing director for the buy-to-let division at West One Loans, said that Quinn would work closely with brokers to “provide our pragmatic, flexible and expert service”.

He added that the appointment was a “key part of our strategy to become the ‘go-to option’ for brokers in the buy-to-let arena”.

Ferguson said: “He’ll work with brokers, reviewing each case on its merits and ensuring we support clients with the smooth and secure purchase or remortgage they require. We have set ourselves ambitious targets for this year and we’re confident that our investment in people will support these growth plans.”

West One’s buy-to-let division specialises in complex transactions including large portfolios, large block exposures, HMO/MUFBs, holiday lets and will consider ex-pat applicants.

The lender has been improving its proposition recently, launching a green second charge mortgage and adding seven-year and lifetime tracker products.

It has also hired four underwriters and one completions case manager to its buy-to-let division.