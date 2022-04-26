You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

The Bridging Group joins the ASTL

by:
  • 26/04/2022
  • 0
The Bridging Group joins the ASTL
Short-term lender The Bridging Group has joined the Association of Short Term Lenders (ASTL).

 

The lender offers bridging loans between £50,000 and £10m on terms up to 24 months for property refurbishment, auction and refinance. 

It operates in England and Wales.  

Jagtar Singh Sethi, managing director at The Bridging Group, said: “At The Bridging Group, we have a great, friendly and knowledgeable team and we put great emphasis on treating our clients and partners fairly and with the service and speed you would expect from a highly experienced lender.  

“We are passionate about good service and our values naturally align with those of the ASTL, with a focus on transparency and good customer outcomes.” 

Vic Jannels, chief executive of the ASTL, added: “I’d like to welcome The Bridging Group as the latest lender to join the ASTL. As with all of our members, The Bridging Group commits to our code of conduct and member rules, which set the standard for customer service and transparency in short-term lending.  

“As the bridging market continues to grow and work with more customers it is imperative that we uphold our high standards and continue to build our reputation.” 

ASTL has 41 members overall, including The Bridging Group.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.