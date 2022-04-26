The Bridging Group joins the ASTL

Short-term lender The Bridging Group has joined the Association of Short Term Lenders (ASTL).

The lender offers bridging loans between £50,000 and £10m on terms up to 24 months for property refurbishment, auction and refinance.

It operates in England and Wales.

Jagtar Singh Sethi, managing director at The Bridging Group, said: “At The Bridging Group, we have a great, friendly and knowledgeable team and we put great emphasis on treating our clients and partners fairly and with the service and speed you would expect from a highly experienced lender.

“We are passionate about good service and our values naturally align with those of the ASTL, with a focus on transparency and good customer outcomes.”

Vic Jannels, chief executive of the ASTL, added: “I’d like to welcome The Bridging Group as the latest lender to join the ASTL. As with all of our members, The Bridging Group commits to our code of conduct and member rules, which set the standard for customer service and transparency in short-term lending.

“As the bridging market continues to grow and work with more customers it is imperative that we uphold our high standards and continue to build our reputation.”

ASTL has 41 members overall, including The Bridging Group.