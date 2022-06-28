You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Assetz Capital hires relationship director

by:
  • 28/06/2022
  • 0
Assetz Capital hires relationship director
Specialist marketplace lender Assetz Capital has hired John McDonnell (pictured) as its relationship director on its origination team covering the North West and North Wales.

McDonnell previously worked at Aldermore for around six years, most recently as client relationship manager.

Prior to that he started his own business, Stamford Financial Services, and grew it to 35 employees over a seven-year period.

Before that he worked at Freedom Finance for around eight years as a business development manager (BDM).

Andrew Fraser, regional director for UK North at Assetz Capital, said: “I am delighted to be welcoming John to our team. His top-class CV boasts high quality experience in development funding, and as we target record levels of lending with our improved development finance, his appointment comes at the perfect time.”

McDonnell said: “Assetz mirrors my ambitions completely in its relationship-driven approach. My experience is mostly in development funding, so to be working with a market leader in that space is an exciting prospect. I can’t wait to take the ‘real world’ lending approach to market.”

Assetz Capital has made a number of key hires, including Andrew Charnley as managing director, Jason Way as business development director and Irene Thomas as its lending operations director.

It has also grown its loan origination team with James Evans and Paul Williams, who cover Merseyside and South Wales respectively.

Aros Kapital has pledged to invest £750m in the business over the next three years to help it grow its lending capabilities.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.