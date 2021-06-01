Assetz Capital appoints former Together executive as lending operations director

Assetz Capital has appointed Together’s former operations director, Irene Thomas, as its director of lending operations effective immediately.

Thomas (pictured) worked at Together for nearly 14 years and before that she was an operations manager at Morgan Stanley. She has also held senior roles at Freedom Finance and Halifax.

Assetz Capital chief executive, Stuart Law, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Irene to the team. We are taking our operational management to the next level, and I’ve no doubt Irene will be a catalyst for our significant growth in 2021 and beyond.

“At a time when the economy is set to kickstart, Irene’s appointment will help us to continue delivering for SMEs and investors as we continue our journey to be the preferred lender for SMEs and SME house builders across the UK.”

Launched in 2013, Assetz Capital provides alternative funding sources to SMEs and property developers. It surpassed the £1bn lending milestone at the start of last year.

The business has also been accredited as a lender under the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme which aims to support the economy through the pandemic and is now targeting £1.5bn lent by this summer.

The company also launched a new bridging product with a 0.65 per cent interest rate.