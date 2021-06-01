You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Assetz Capital appoints former Together executive as lending operations director

by: Anna Sagar
  • 01/06/2021
  • 0
Assetz Capital appoints former Together executive as lending operations director
Assetz Capital has appointed Together’s former operations director, Irene Thomas, as its director of lending operations effective immediately.

 

Thomas (pictured) worked at Together for nearly 14 years and before that she was an operations manager at Morgan Stanley. She has also held senior roles at Freedom Finance and Halifax.

Assetz Capital chief executive, Stuart Law, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Irene to the team. We are taking our operational management to the next level, and I’ve no doubt Irene will be a catalyst for our significant growth in 2021 and beyond.

“At a time when the economy is set to kickstart, Irene’s appointment will help us to continue delivering for SMEs and investors as we continue our journey to be the preferred lender for SMEs and SME house builders across the UK.”

Launched in 2013, Assetz Capital provides alternative funding sources to SMEs and property developers. It surpassed the £1bn lending milestone at the start of last year.

The business has also been accredited as a lender under the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme which aims to support the economy through the pandemic and is now targeting £1.5bn lent by this summer.

The company also launched a new bridging product with a 0.65 per cent interest rate.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna Sagar

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
House prices reach new record with double digit growth in May

House prices in the UK rose 10.9 per cent annually in May to a new record average price of £242,832,...

Close