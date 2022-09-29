You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

SoMo makes four new appointments

  • 29/09/2022
Manchester-based bridging lender SoMo has hired a quartet of new recruits to support its growth.

The appointments include an underwriter, valuations manager, relatioship director and relationship executive.

Laurel Livesey joins SoMo as underwriter, bringing the total underwriting team to 12.

She has over five years’ experience in the finance industry, and joins Together where she worked for over a year as an underwriter. Prior to that she was a case manager at Alternative Bridging Corporation.

In the newly created role of valuations manager, Rachel Killeen will work alongside both the sales and underwriting teams to oversee the valuation process.

Killeen also joins from Together where she focused on commercial operations and brings with her 14 years of managerial experience in the retail sector.

 

New relationship director and executive

In another hire from Together, Greg Applewhaite has been appointed relationship director for the home counties.

He joins SoMo with six years’ sales experience in the finance industry across secured and unsecured lending and will be responsible for building and nurturing relationships with brokers.

He has also worked at Capify, Liberis and Close Brothers Premium Finance.

In the role of relationship executive, Damiano Lo Presti joins to support the lender’s relationship directors, as well as maintaining SoMo’s customer database.

Lindsey O’Neill, SoMo’s senior talent acquisition partner, said: “It was important to strengthen our team to not only help support our growth but also maintain the quality customer service we are known for. Thanks to our popular Valuation Only product and market-leading Second Charge rates we’re lending more year on year.”

