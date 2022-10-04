You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

by:
  04/10/2022
HTB relaunches into bridging market
Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has established a new bridging finance team as part of its relaunch into the market.

The team is being headed up by Jamie Jolly (pictured), who recently joined as director of bridging. Jolly was previously the managing director of bridging lender SoMo, while he also spent 15 years as head of commercial at Together.

Under him, a team of business development managers, underwriters, valuers, and solicitors have been set up to specifically handle bridging loan business.

Alongside the new team, HTB has revamped its product offering, with loans now available up to £25m, and a maximum loan to value of 75 per cent of market value. Products are available across residential, commercial and mixed-use security, with second charges accepted as additional security.

 

‘Never quite cracked the bridging market’

Jolly said that while HTB had built a solid reputation across specialist mortgages and development finance, it had “never quite cracked the bridging market”. 

He suggested that bridging could not be done properly “off the side of the desk”, which was why HTB had opted to establish an experienced team with the sole focus of the bridging sector.

Jolly continued: “As a team we understand the need for simplicity and strong lines of communication. We put all deals in front of decision makers within hours of receiving the enquiry.

“We aim to marry competitive products and criteria with award-winning service and have a team littered with experience, knowledge and a firm grasp on the market to deliver this.”

The revamped bridging proposition comes after HTB bolstered its development finance team with the appointment of three new lending directors

