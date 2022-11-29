Blend hires portfolio management head from HTB

McGirr arrives from Hampshire Trust Bank, where she was most recently head of portfolio management within the lender’s development finance team.

She boasts more than 25 years of experience in the property industry, having previously worked as case director at Barclays and within the origination team at Heritage Bank.

McGirr will be based at Blend’s London head office, and will be tasked with implementing new systems and processes to the lender’s portfolio management department. She will be working closely with the lending team, led by managing director David Alcock.

Alcock said the “depth and breadth” of McGirr’s knowledge made her an excellent addition to the team, adding that her mindset and values align with the rest of the Blend team.

McGirr added: “The company has already gained recognition as one of the most solid, trustworthy, and through-the-cycle specialist development finance lenders.

“Its business model, strategy, flexibility, and safe source of capital offer experienced property developers flexible, secured funding.”