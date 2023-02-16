Digital development finance marketplace Brickflow partners with FIBA

Brickflow, which bills itself as the UK’s first online search engine for development finance loans, has become an official partner with the Financial Intermediary & Broker Association (FIBA).

Brickflow said that the move would enable FIBA’s 1,400 plus members to easily search and apply for property development finance.

According to the company, its software allows FIBA members to search 40 plus development finance lenders in minutes, apply online and receive a Decision in Principle (DIP) in hours.

The company said that the first broker to apply for a DIP through Brickflow received a reply in under two hours.

‘FIBA a natural fit’

Of the new partnership, Brickflow co-founder Ian Humphreys, said: “FIBA is a natural fit for us because our aims are the same; to help intermediaries grow their businesses.

“The Association is a great way to share [our proptech solution]. It’s not sustainable to waste weeks wading through a borrower’s paperwork and calling around lenders trying to place a case, plus probably more weeks to receive indicative terms. Brokers need the tools to serve their clients better.

“In addition to saving time, brokers have peace of mind they’re facilitating more efficient borrowing by minimising deposits and costs.”

FIBA’s executive chairman Adam Tyler said: “We are particularly pleased to add Brickflow to our Professional Partner Panel and their service to our Member Benefits support, as I am well aware of the need for this type of service in the development sector.

“Not only does the system save an inordinate amount of time in sourcing the funding required, and then in the application for a project in play, but the fact also that it cuts completion down from six months to a potential six weeks is quite literally game-changing.”